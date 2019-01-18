Nomie 3 is a Private Lifelogging Tool

Nomie 3 is a lifelogging tool that lets you track almost anything you can think of. Whether you want to track your water intake, caffeine intake, number books read, how much exercise you do, etc., this app can do it. Best of all, it’s 100% private. You don’t have to create an account or connect to a cloud service in order to use the app. According to its privacy policy, there is no third-party disclosure or third-party analytics, and it complies with Fair Information Practices. The app is free, and there are no ads. There are certain in-app purchases that unlock functionality, but the app is also useable without these purchases. I discovered and downloaded the lifelogging tool last night and will be using to track various metrics in my life. App Store: Free (Offers In-App Purchases)

