Nord Security announced on Tuesday the launch of a new login system called Nord Account. It lets customers sign into multiple Nord services with one account. Products include NordVPN, NordPass, and NordLocker. To act as a centralized identity provider and authorization server for Nord products and services, Nord Account is built on the OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect 1.0 protocols. “Once logged in to Nord Account in their default browser, users won’t need to enter their password to log in to Nord apps,” explains Vykintas Maknickas. “This is a future-proof technology, and Nord Security is the only provider on the market to use such efficient and high-level standards. Hopefully, we’re starting a new era of login security.”

Nord Security Launches 'Nord Account' Login Service