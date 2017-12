Yesterday it was Rainbrow, and today it’s Nose Zone, the latest game to take advantage of the iPhone X’s facial tracking. In Nose Zone you point your nose to control an onscreen dot’s movement to destroy boxes. The more boxes you zap before time runs out the higher your score. It’s easy to learn and taught me just how bad I am at aiming with my nose. Nose Zone is a free download at Apple’s App Store.

Check It Out: Nose Zone for iPhone X Turns Your Nose into a Laser Targeting System