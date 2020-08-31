Ginger Labs has updated popular note-taking app Notability with new features that will come in handy for students. This is the app’s 220 release and update includes a variety of new tools and introduces the Notability Shop, an in-app store with artist-designed stickers, handwriting conversion, brushes and more. Features include: Favorites Toolbar for quickly switching between ink styles; Style Popover menu design that fits more colors, widths, and brushes; Draw arrows and curves that snap perfectly into place; Dotted and dashed brushes. The brand-new Notability Shop will offer handwriting conversion and search, as well as stickers, themes, and various other goodies.

Check It Out: Ginger Labs Updates ‘Notability’ in Time for School