Ginger Labs, the team behind popular note-taking app Notability, have today unveiled an email app called Twobird, which has been in the works for over two years. It’s an all-purpose app that combines emails, notes, reminders, and live collaboration with teams. Right now the app currently only works with Gmail accounts, but hopefully support for more email platforms will be added in the future. App Store: Twobird – Free

Check It Out: Notability Team Unveils Email App ‘Twobird’