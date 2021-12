Created by the team behind popular game Leo’s Fortune, Oddmar was an Apple Design Award Winner in 2018. “Oddmar struggles with life in his village and is not worthy of a place in Valhalla. He is shunned by his fellow Vikings and must redeem himself of his squandered potential. One day he is offered an opportunity to prove himself, but at a price…”

Check It Out: Viking Game ‘Oddmar+’ Makes its Debut on Apple Arcade