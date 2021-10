We got another insight into what The Tragedy of Macbeth from Academy Award winner Joel Coen will look when a new teaser was released over the weekend. Starring Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, the Shakespeare adaptation was shot in black and white and has a very sparse, moody, vibe about it. The film will be available on Apple TV+ from January 14, having arrived in cinemas on Christmas Day.

Check It Out: Official Teaser For ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, Coming to Apple TV+