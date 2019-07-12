Official Tour De France App for iOS

The first week of the Tour De France is coming to a close. The action is only going to intensify over the coming fortnight. The official app is a fantastic way to keep up with all the news from the thrilling race. It gives you key information about teams, riders, and stages alongside extra information and bonus content. As well as detailing who is currently in the leader’s yellow jersey, the app provides live updates of each stage and push to tell you about key developments, so you can follow the battle as it plays out. The Official Tour De France app is free, available on iOS for iPhone and iPad.

