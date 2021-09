The official trailer for 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room, was shared online over the Labor Day weekend. It shows some moving moments from the film, featuring President George W. Bush and some of those who were closest to him on that day 20 years ago. The documentary, narrated by Jeff Daniels, is available on Apple TV+ and the BBC iPlayer now.

Check It Out: Official Trailer For ‘9/11: Inside the President’s War Room ‘, Available on Apple TV+