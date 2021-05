Apple Music has shared the trailer for Rap Life Live, which will this time be hosted at Clark Atlanta University, an HBCU in Atlanta. The show will feature Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, as well as special performances from Saweetie, Lil Durk, and Moneybagg Yo. It all begins on Friday, May 21 at 2 pm PT.

