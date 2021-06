The official trailer for season two of Central Park landed Tuesday. It shows the Tillerman as they live in and care for the famous park, which Bitsy continues to try and take over. Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci all feature in the season, which will land on Apple TV+ on June 25.

Check It Out: Apple TV+: Official Trailer For Season Two of ‘Central Park’