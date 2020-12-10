Season two of Servant will arrive on Apple TV+ on January 15, 2021. On Thursday, the official trailer landed. It all looks as disturbing as expected.
Check It Out: Official Trailer for Season Two of ‘Servant’ on Apple TV+ Lands
