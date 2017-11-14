Oh my, but this makes me laaaaugh. Ohio State University trolled Apple for the now-corrected iOS autocorrect bug that turned the letter “i” into an A with a mystery symbol. And it was some pretty expect trolling. Below is a tweet iDownloadBlog found from someone at the college’s football game against Oklahoma State University. There are other tweets, too, but the point is that’s some funny ^#%@.

.@OhioStateFB having a little fun trolling today at the @Apple glitch ⭕️🙌🏼🙏⭕️ or is it A? Either way great win Buckeyes! #ohiostate #apple pic.twitter.com/p0uIxmVy6r — Ohfoodtruckfind (@OHfoodtruckfind) November 11, 2017

Check It Out: O-H-A?-O State Trolls Apple for the Autocorrect Bug