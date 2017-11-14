O-H-A?-O State Trolls Apple for the Autocorrect Bug

Oh my, but this makes me laaaaugh. Ohio State University trolled Apple for the now-corrected iOS autocorrect bug that turned the letter “i” into an A with a mystery symbol. And it was some pretty expect trolling. Below is a tweet iDownloadBlog found from someone at the college’s football game against Oklahoma State University. There are other tweets, too, but the point is that’s some funny ^#%@.

