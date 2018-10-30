Old School Runescape launched on iOS today. Old School RuneScape is RuneScape how you used to know. It was first released in 2013 and is based on RuneScape as it was way back in 2007. It’s the only MMORPG in the world that is shaped by its players, with developers releasing new, regular content that has been voted for by the fans. Play as the lone adventurer seeking glory through individual challenges, or band together with other heroes to leave your mark on the game. With 23 skills to master, hundreds of lore-filled quests, and dozens of unique raids and bosses to defeat, Old School RuneScape has a challenge for everyone. App Store: Old School Runescape – Free

Check It Out: Old School Runescape Now Available for iOS