OmniFocus 3 for the Mac Gets New Forecast View, More Powerful Filtering

The Omni Group released OmniFocus 3 for the Mac on Monday. The new version of the powerful task management app has a new Forecast view with a redesigned chronological task and calendar list. Version 3 also includes tags for better organization, more control over repeating tasks, ands more. OmniFocus Pro users also get sophisticated filtering rules. And both versions include light and dark mode views. OmniFocus 3 for the Mac is priced US$39.99 for the standard version and $79.99 for the Pro version. You can download OmniFocus 3 at the Omni Group website, or through Apple’s Mac App Store.

