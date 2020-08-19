Apple uploaded a trailer for its original film called “On the Rocks” starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, and Marlon Wayans. Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother and writer (Rashida Jones) teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father (Bill Murray) to tail her husband (Marlon Wayans) in a bittersweet comedy about relationships, written and directed by Sofia Coppola. It’s coming to Apple TV+ this October.