Imagine having your heart rate, body temperature, blood oxygen, sleep health, and much more tracked by the ring on your finger. That is precisely what Ōura Ring can already do, and more features are coming. The lightweight titanium ring is lined on the inside with sensors. It monitors your heart rate 24/7, and will soon be able to provide you post-workout insights. The Ōura Ring also keeps tabs on your restorative time, like sleeping and taking mindfulness breaks. This smart piece of jewelry can also help predict menstrual cycles, and more features are in the pipeline. In 2022, the manufacturer plans to turn on advanced sleep analysis and blood oxygen monitoring. Preorders have begun, and the rings begin shipping November 15.

Check It Out: One Ring to Monitor It All (Well, Almost)