One Veteran’s Guide to Becoming an Apple Intern

Maxime Britto was an intern for Apple. He worked on the WebKit and Safari team, and enjoyed a paid internship he described as an amazing experience. FastCompany published an interview with him, a piece intended to give those of us on the outside a look at what it’s like to intern at a company like Apple. It’s an interesting read, and at the end, Messr. Britto offers some advice to others wanting to be an Apple intern. “Getting involved with Apple’s open source projects is a way that is very likely to succeed because few people go through with really contributing to the projects,” he said. “And if you do, you are noticed by Apple’s team from the inside–and that is your ticket. So my advice is: Find an open source project you like, work hard on it, and be nice and helpful. It will eventually work out, and besides, you’ll learn a lot.” Read the whole story for details on how that worked out for him.

