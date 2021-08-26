Needing a break from daily email overload distractions is something everyone can relate to– during important work meetings, family visits, special moments, or the instances when you just need to focus on getting things done, the last thing you need is an annoying interruption fighting for your attention in that moment. You can designate breaks as needed throughout the day, and when each break is complete all paused emails enter your inbox so you can resume managing new messages. Inbox Break also offers a few more customizable abilities to schedule breaks in advance, send “away” replies during the break and apply your break to only certain accounts.

Check It Out: Email Client ‘OnMail’ Releases Inbox Break to Pause Emails