OnMail, a privacy-focused email service, released an update to its web, iOS and Android apps offering a brand new Calendar to make scheduling events from the convenience of your email inbox easier than ever. Save time and eliminate the hassle of planning meetings and coordinating attendees with a clean and simple new calendar that allows you to respond to new invitations sent to your OnMail and imported email accounts.

Check It Out: Update to ‘OnMail’ Adds New Calendar to Save Time Scheduling Events