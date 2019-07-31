A 1988 Video about the Future of Music Recording and the Mac

Check out this 1988 Apple promo video for the Mac, another great find from Dave Mark at The Loop. It features avant garde darling Laurie Anderson, keyboard maestro Herbie Hancock, jazz legend Chick Corea, guitar virtuoso Carlos Santana…you get the idea. And all of them have discovered the magic of MIDI and Macintosh. It’s a very interesting snapshot in time in terms of music, fashion, and technology. For bonus points, check out the YouTube comments for some glimpses into specific software and whatnot spotted by folks over the years.

