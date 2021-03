In a new clip released to promote the latest episode of The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+, Oprah and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman discuss the Biden inaugural poem. The talk show icon wrote the forward when The Hill We Climb was published, but originally said it didn’t need one. In the previously released clip, the two discussed the influence of Maya Angelou. The episode is available to view now.

