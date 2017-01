Stylized robot designs have a special place in my heart, and ThinkGeek has one that’ll tug at my heart strings with its forlorn song. The robot is called Orpheus and its a built-it-yourself wooden kit that’s also a music box. It’s posable, lights up, and plays its sad song–Cycle of Happiness–when you wind the key on its back. Orpheus costs US$29.99 and is available only in the US for now. I know, so sad.

Check It Out: Check Out Orpheus, the Sad Robot Music Box