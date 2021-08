Otterbox’s Folding Stand for MagSafe Charger is now available directly from Apple (spotted by MacRumors). It costs US$39.95. It lets users charge their iPhone whilst streaming, using video chat, and other activities, and stops power cables from tangling. Users can adjust the hinge and hold their iPhone in either portrait or landscape mode.

