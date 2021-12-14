Own an iPhone 13 Made Using iPhone 2G Components

What better way to commemorate the history of the iPhone than to incorporate a piece of the first-generation iPhone 2G? Luxury boutique Caviar Royal Gift offers that as part of its Jobs Collection. For just shy of $7,000 (par for the course, by Caviar’s standards), you can own just that. The custom iPhone 13 Pro’s casing is made from aviation-hardened titanium. Engravings on the back illustrate the technical components of the iPhone 2G. In the center of the back you’ll find a capsule, shaped like Apple’s signature logo, containing a fragment of an iPhone 2G motherboard.

