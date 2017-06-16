Pad & Quill’s Announces Leather Oxford Case for iPad Pro 10.5-inch

Pad & Quill announced this week the Oxford case for iPad Pro 10.5-inch. I love leather cases, and I’m a big fan of Pad & Quill’s designs, and I think this case looks good. It’s made from American full-grain leather and it’s stitched with parachute-grade stitching. It also includes a built-in Apple Pencil holder, so yay! Lastly, it will serve as a stand and is compatible with Apple’s Smart keyboard. Oh, and it has a 25-year warranty. 😂 It’s $129.95.

