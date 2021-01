Palmer, the new film starring Justine Timberlake, arrived on Apple TV+ on Friday. Mr. Timberlake plays a former high school football star who has to put his life back together after 12 years in jail and ends up befriending an outcast boy called Sam. Juno Tempo and Alisha Wainwright also star in the movie, which was directed by Fisher Stevens.

