Pandora Wants to Fix Podcast Discoverability with its Genome Project

Finding podcasts you’ll like is still mostly a word of mouth process and Pandora wants to change that. The streaming music service is working on what it calls the podcast genome project to help find shows you’ll like and enjoy, much like it already did for music. Pandora CEO Roger Lynch told The Verge, “We’re building for podcasts what we did for music, which is the podcast genome. So that we can present to you, as a Pandora listener, a personalized experience that will delight you just like we do with music.” Considering how poor podcast discoverability is right now, there’s a good chance anything Pandora comes up with will be better. You can check out more of Lynch’s comments on The Verge’s Converge podcast.

