Panorama of Park Meadows Mall Apple Store

Apple’s old retail store in the city of Lone Tree, CO (Park Meadows Mall) was always shoulder to shoulder. Late last year, Apple opened its new store, not far from the old location. The new design is gorgeous and spacious. The problem is getting a pano shot. Because the store is so big, it’s impossible to get a proper shot with a constant flow of foot traffic during business hours. So I got there early before the store opened and took this amazing photo. The store really shows off its beauty when empty like this. But, of course, the really beauty is when it opens and becomes, well, still very crowded. (iPhone 7, size reduced.)