New Paperlike 2 Screen Protector is Great for Artists

Paperlike is a screen protector for iPads with a rough surface. Like the name suggests, its purpose is to mimic the feel of paper so drawing on the iPad feels more natural. Now, the Paperlike 2 is out, improving on the first version. This time, it has a new Nanodots surface that lets more of the screen’s light shine through.

The key ingredient for the new Paperlike is the new Surface Technology “Nanodots®”. We called it that for a very simple reason: because we’ve basically sprinkled tiny dots across the screen protector’s foil. These dots don’t disturb the light as much, thus you get a rougher screen with less refraction.

Paperlike 2 is available on Kickstarter. The project is already funded, but you can pledge €29 (US$32) for a screen protector. The estimated delivery is October 2019.