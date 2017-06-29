I recently caught on to an app for macOS and Windows that takes the place of a good half-dozen other pieces of software. It’s been around for a while, but I’d overlooked it because of the name — Parallels Toolbox. I quite naturally assumed it related to running Windows in a virtual machine. I use VirtualBox for that. Boy, was I wrong! In fact, Parallels Toolbox is a one-stop app for quite a few great features. You can use it to take a screenshot, record a screen cast, or download your favorite video. That’s great for saving movies and other videos from YouTube or Facebook. Parallels Toolbox also gives you buttons to secure private files with a password, keep your computer from sleeping, or convert a video to a format you can view on your iOS device. It lives in your Mac’s menu bar, and is just a click away for all of those tools, and more. There’s a seven-day free trial, and then Parallels Toolbox is just US $9.99 per year. New tools are added frequently, so be sure to check it out and enjoy your all-in-one toolbox.

Check It Out: Parallels Toolbox Is a Misnamed and Hidden Mac Gem