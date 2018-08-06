Hold on to your photon torpedos, kids, because Patrick Stewart will be starring in a new Star Trek series as Jean-Luc Picard. Stewart broke the news at the Star Trek convention in Las Vegas over the weekend, and what we know so far is it takes place 20 years after the last Star Trek: The Next Generation movie. The series in the early development stages, so Stewart doesn’t even know if Picard will still be a starship captain, or doing something entirely different. Like Star Trek: Discovery, the Picard-based series will be on the CBS All Access subscription service. A launch date hasn’t been announced yet.

Make it so! @SirPatStew will be returning to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in a new @cbsallaccess #StarTrek series that tells the story of the next chapter in Picard’s life‼️ pic.twitter.com/T5qQJ4gzU0 — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) August 4, 2018

Check It Out: Patrick Stewart Playing Jean-Luc Picard in New Star Trek Series