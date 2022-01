PDF Expert’s latest update lets you convert PDFs to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, JPG, PNG, TXT, and other formats. The built-in PDF converter is a part of the PDF Expert PRO subscription at US$49.99/year. The PRO subscription also allows you to edit the text and images in PDFs, sign documents, redact sensitive data, and more. The current PDF Expert PRO subscribers get the new converting functionality at no extra cost.

