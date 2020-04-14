Today PDF Expert added a new feature to its mobile apps called Reading Mode. It displays PDFs similarly to Safari’s Reader Mode. Usually when you’re reading a PDF in Files, Apple Books, or (hitherto) PDF Expert, you’d have to zoom in to read or turn your iPhone sideways. In Reading Mode you can change the font size, document theme like day, sepia, and night mode, or see options to keep the device away as you’re reading, and to crop the headers and footers of documents. App Store: PDF Expert (Offers In-App Purchases)

Check It Out: PDF Expert Adds Reading Mode to Display Content Better