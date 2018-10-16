PDFpen 10.2 Adds macOS Mojave Dark Mode Support, More

Smile released PDFpen 10.2 on Tuesday with support for macOS Mojave Dark Mode. The update for the PDF viewing and editing app also adds 1600% zoom, smoother scrolling, and faster page thumbnail drawing. PDFpen and PDFpen Pro also support iCloud and Dropbox syncing with the iPhone and iPad versions of the apps. PDFpen is priced at US$74.95 and PDFpen Pro, which includes PDF form creation, batch OCR and more, costs $124.95. The 10.2 update is free for version 10 users.

