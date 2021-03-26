It’s nearly Easter, which means… it’s time for another Peanuts holiday special. It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown is now available to Apple TV+ subscribers. It is part of a wider, and somewhat controversial, deal to air all of them. In this latest one, which was originally shown in 1974, controversy reigns. Linus’s optimism that the Easter Beagle will deliver eggs for everyone is met by skepticism by everyone else.

Check It Out: Peanuts Special ‘It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown’ Now Available on Apple TV+