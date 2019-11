Top Apple exec Phil Schiller seemed to have a good time seeing Bruce Springsteen at Boston College on Sunday evening. Using an iPhone 11 Pro, he took a fantastic, up-close photograph of The Boss and shared it on Twitter. The level of detail, for instance on Mr. Springstreeen’s face and picking out the instruments behind, is really is quite stunning.

