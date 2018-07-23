Philips Adds Outdoor LightStrip to its Philips Hue Smart Light Family

Philips is adding more to its outdoor smart light product line with the weatherproof Hue LightStrip. The outdoor LightStrip is HomeKit compatible and can be seen on the Philips Netherlands website in 2 meter and 5 meter lengths. It can withstand rain and puddles, according to the HomeKit News translation. The kit uses clips instead of adhesive backing to hold the LightStrip in place, and Philips is offering multi-color and white-only versions. There isn’t any word yet on when the weatherproof LightStrip will ship, or how much it’ll cost.

