On Tuesday Charlotte Henry shared Apple’s comparison tool so you can quickly compare the specifications of different iPhones. Recently I found a helpful tool called Phone Sized that compares different phone sizes and tablets. Whether you’re switching to an iPhone or from an iPhone, Phone Sized gives you an idea of what size difference you can expect. “There is an option to add a credit card image which you can enlarge to match your credit card, which they will resize the other images so they will be presented in their real-life size.”

Check It Out: This Tool Compares the iPhone 12 Size With Your Current Phone