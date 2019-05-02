Is Phone Spying Really a Thing? Probably Not

A topic that recurs in the tech world is whether or not your phone secretly accesses your microphone to spy on your microphone. According to Tristan Harris, former Google design ethicist, says that companies can predict your behavior without needing to spy on conversations.

I know for a fact, the data forensics show, and the Facebook VP of advertising says, promises, that they do not listen to the microphone. How is it they’re still able to know the conversation you had?

It’s because inside of a Google server or a Facebook server is a little voodoo doll, avatar-like version of you. Like a model of you. And I don’t have to listen to your conversations because I’ve accumulated all the …clicks and likes you’ve ever made, and it makes this voodoo doll act more and more like you. All I have to do is simulate what conversation the voodoo doll is having, and I know the conversation you just had without having to listen to the microphone.