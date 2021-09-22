Photographer Austin Mann Reviews the iPhone 13 Camera

Photographer Austin Mann has published his review of the iPhone 13 Pro camera. He travelled to Ruaha National Park, Tanzania, to put the device through its paces. He has a video below as well as a written blog post about the camera. “The most substantial hardware improvement in the iPhone 13 Pro camera system is the all-new 13 mm Ultra Wide lens with a much faster f/1.8 aperture (about a stop faster than the f/2.4 Ultra Wide lens in iPhone 12 Pro). The larger aperture means better light collecting ability, which should result in sharper low-light images with faster shutter speeds.”