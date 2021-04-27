Physical will arrive on Apple TV+ on June 18. The date was announced and a new trailer released on Tuesday. The show tells the story of Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne), a quietly tormented housewife in San Diego in the 1980s. Things change in her battle with extreme personal demons and a vicious inner voice when she discovers aerobics. Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao in the series, for which Annie Weisman served as showrunner.

Check It Out: ‘Physical’ Coming to Apple TV+ on June 18