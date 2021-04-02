Pixel Starships Launches Easter 2021 In-Game Event

Easter is around the corner, and with it comes a massive treat for sci-fi game lovers across the world. Pixel Starships, the world’s first complete ship management game, announces Pixel Starships Easter 2021, a huge in-game event and a new update. All the Captains out there in the space will be able to experience the exclusive features with Pixel Starships as it unveils the event. Pixel Starships Easter 2021 will bring many new storylines and the latest content to take you on the journey of your lifetime. Pixel Starships Easter 2021 will also offer limited-time items in the game to make your Easter celebrations more exciting. The Captains will take off on a whimsical colonization adventure with Leon Mars and his Space Eggs Engineers.

