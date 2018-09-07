App Sale: Pixelmator and Pixelmator Pro Are 50% Off

To celebrate students going back to school, Pixelmator and Pixelmator Pro are half off. And this is for everyone, not just students. Pixelmator Pro is a powerful, beautiful, and easy to use image editor designed exclusively for Mac. With a wide range of professional-grade, nondestructive image editing tools, it lets you bring out the best in your photos, create gorgeous compositions and designs, draw, paint, apply stunning effects, design beautiful text, and edit images in just about any way you can imagine. And thanks to its intuitive and accessible design, It’s easy to use whether you’re just starting out with image editing or you’re a seasoned pro. The app was also just updated with new features and improvements like an Auto Selective Color adjustment tool powered by machine learning. Mac App Store: Pixelmator – US$14.99 | Pixelmator Pro: US$29.99

