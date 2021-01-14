Pixelmator wrote on Thursday that it will share three collections of color adjustment presets. These have been each designed by a photographer and shared for free. Paolo Baretta’s style is “characterized by cold delicate colors and a nostalgic, intimate mood, uniting my empathy with the loneliness of the human being.” Oladimeji Odunsi’s style is “more of people and portraits because I get to represent the part of the community I’m from and my style tries to include more vibrant colours/tones, contrasts and shadows.” Finally, Lan Nguyen’s style is “I don’t have a particular style since I’m very versatile, but the photos that I post on social media can fit in categories like: magical / dreamy / fantasy.”

