‘Pixelmator Pro’ 2.2 Update Adds 28 Actions for Shortcuts

macOS Monterey has been released and apps are updating with support for the system. Notably, Shortcuts has made its way to Mac for the first time, and Pixelmator Pro 2.2 Carmel added 28 actions. “Shortcuts makes its grand entrance to the Mac and boy do we love it. So much so that we’ve added 28 dedicated Pixelmator Pro actions, including all our ML-based tools (Super Resolution, Enhance, Denoise, Match Colors, and Crop). We’ve also got some new, Shortcuts-exclusive features, like automatic background removal for photos of people.”

