Update to ‘Pixelmator Pro’ 2.3 Brings Automatic Background Removal

Pixelmator Pro 2.3 Abracadabra brings AI-powered automatic background removal, automatic subject selection, a Select & Mask tool for making advanced selections, and much more. Magic Background Eraser – Use the new Remove Background feature to automatically remove the background from any image with just a click. Select Subject – The new Select Subject feature lets you automatically select the subject of any image – also with just a click. Select and Mask Tool – Thanks to the new Select and Mask tool, you can now make advanced selections of challenging image areas – like hair or fur – with ease.

