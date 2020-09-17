A big update for Pixelmator Pro is here and it introduces support for AppleScript. It’s a scripting language from Apple that lets you control apps using English-like instructions. Nearly every part of Pixelmator Pro is scriptable and can be automated. The team partnered with Apple veteran Sal Soghoian, who was at Apple for 20 years as Product Manager of Automation Technologies. Sal said: “AppleScript support in Pixelmator Pro is a game-changer, making this amazing app an essential component of everyone’s workflows. Whether you run scripts or write them, the depth and scope of the AppleScript automation in Pixelmator Pro makes magic happen.

