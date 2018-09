Pixelmator Pro for the Mac is a powerful image editing app for the Mac, and now it can do even more. The app added Bokeh, Light Leak, and Spin blur effects, an Auto Selective Color adjustment, and more. It’s also on sale for 50% off to make jumping into the new school year a little more affordable. Currently, it’s available for US$29.99 on Apple’s Mac App Store.

