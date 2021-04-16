Plant Real Trees Whiling Playing ‘TerraGenesis’ Space Game

TerraGenesis is a space terraforming simulator and its publisher has partnered with Ecologi on a new, permanent feature within the game. With the new partnership, and based on the actions players take in TerraGenesis – from daily logins to ad views to completing missions and more – the game will help plant trees, contributing toward reforestation with the help of Ecologi. In addition, players can monitor their impact, as well as those of the TerraGenesis community as a whole, via an in-game hub and unlock rewards as they reach tree planting milestones.

